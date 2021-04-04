Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 51,967 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,967 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $358,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.64.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

