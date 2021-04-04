Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 226.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,636 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nomad Foods worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after buying an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after acquiring an additional 583,169 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 653,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.