Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

