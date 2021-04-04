Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after buying an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $410.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.42 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.