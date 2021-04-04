Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 89,949 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $56.80 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

