Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Dillard’s worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

