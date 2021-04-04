VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,942 shares of company stock worth $7,985,599. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

