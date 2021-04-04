Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.40.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $125.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

