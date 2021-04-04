Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

