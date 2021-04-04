Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 43,418 EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EHang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EH opened at $36.04 on Friday. EHang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -225.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

