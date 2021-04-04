Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

