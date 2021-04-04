Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 156.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $212.78 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $121.72 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.60.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.