Virtu Financial LLC Has $1 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

