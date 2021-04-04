Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 47,372 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

