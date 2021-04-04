Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 104,518 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 104,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,520,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,184,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

