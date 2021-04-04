Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $204,000 Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $85.46 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

