Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,700 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CODX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

