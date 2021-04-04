Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tricida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $5.41 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $160,952.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,179 shares of company stock worth $378,092. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

