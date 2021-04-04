VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on VIQ Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VQSLF opened at $5.24 on Friday. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

