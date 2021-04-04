Viking Global Investors LP Has $2.63 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.2% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Microsoft worth $2,633,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,329,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $518,191,000 after purchasing an additional 634,288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,132 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 33,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Microsoft by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 21,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $150.36 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

