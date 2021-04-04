ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ViewRay were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ViewRay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

