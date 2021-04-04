Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) price target on the stock.

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.08.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

