Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.06. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 399,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,186. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $507,450 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,905,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

