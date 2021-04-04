Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 11,046 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.