Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Camtek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $32.94 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

