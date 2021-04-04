Verition Fund Management LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $3,006,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

