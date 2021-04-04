Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,664,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,701,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $209.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $121.86 and a 12-month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.