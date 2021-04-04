Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,697,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $131.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

