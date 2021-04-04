Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 137,367 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,991,000 after buying an additional 118,434 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $179.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

