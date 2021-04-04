Vai (VAI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Vai has a market capitalization of $156.12 million and $1.18 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001573 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00076017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00312926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00766736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00091474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028469 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016638 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 168,757,379 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

