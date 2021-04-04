uPlexa (UPX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,336.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

