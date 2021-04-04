Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

UBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

