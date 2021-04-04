United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $25.00 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,654. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

