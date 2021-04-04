United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,644 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 810,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after buying an additional 26,128 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 488,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $92.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.22.

