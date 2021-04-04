United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

