United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $113.17 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.