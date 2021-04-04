United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,531 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $129.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

