United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

Several research analysts have commented on ELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ELP opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

