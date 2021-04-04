United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $228.63 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $157.46 and a 52-week high of $237.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

