UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

UMH stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $827.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

