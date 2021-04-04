UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 752,221 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,530,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 752,221 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,149,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Facebook by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 232,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after buying an additional 140,391 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $298.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.