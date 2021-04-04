UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $702.82 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $702,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

