UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,192,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

