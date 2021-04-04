UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 45,262 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,290,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of The Walt Disney worth $1,683,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.71 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

