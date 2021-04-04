Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.44

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $42,484.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,471.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.13 or 0.03543853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.02 or 0.00345511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.23 or 0.00958136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00450997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00387412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00322161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024461 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.