Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

NYSE:UBER opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

