U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $56.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.58.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.