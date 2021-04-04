Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.