Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 18,725 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Crane were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 293,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Crane by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Crane by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

