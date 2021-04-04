Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,161 shares of company stock valued at $28,842,558.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $56.04 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

